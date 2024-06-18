Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipino Navy personnel “severely injured” due to China’s aggressive actions in West PH Sea

Staff Report52 mins ago

The Philippine government confirms that a Filipino Navy personnel was severely injured after the Chinese Coast Guard intentionally rammed Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

“The injured personnel has been safely evacuated and received prompt medical treatment,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

It added that CCG’s behavior is unacceptable and increases tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“The CCG’s continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable. They must restrain themselves to avoid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” the AFP added.

“The AFP remains committed to maintaining our presence in the WPS, adhering to international law to protect our seas, our rights, and our future,” the military added.

