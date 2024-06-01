Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Bayanihan Council invites Filipinos to Philippine Independence Day 2024

The Bayanihan Council warmly invites everyone to the Philippine Independence Day Celebration in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on June 15, 2024, at the National Theater Abu Dhabi from 9 AM to 10:30 PM.

This organization is dedicated to promoting Filipino culture, unity, and camaraderie across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western regions of the country.

The celebration will feature a variety of cultural performances, food festivals, arts and crafts exhibitions, and more, showcasing the rich heritage of the Philippines.

Key dignitaries, community leaders, and entrepreneurs are expected to attend this event, which will include the Mutya ng Kasarinlan Coronation Night, art exhibitions, a photography contest, a sagala, a grand parade, and a Kalayaan market.

In addition, the Bayanihan Council will host side events on June 1, 2, and 8, offering a range of fun activities:

June 1:

Chess Blitz Tournament at 9am, AD Chess Club
Mutya ng Kasarinlan Preliminary Competition (Talent & Gown) at 10am, Marriot Hotel
Cooking Contest at 2 pm, Filipino Institute

June 2:

Himig Pinoy Finals at 3pm, Bawadi Mall Al Ain

June 8:

Kalayaan Cup Volleyball Tournament at 8am, Sports Hub Khalidiya
Guhit Pilantik Competition at 8am, Ensembles Event Hall
Double Darts Competition at 9am, American International School

