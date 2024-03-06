Will AI replace humans? AI expert explains

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is already transforming every industry today. It is seen and used in credit card transactions, call centers, meeting transcriptions, public safety in smart cities, e-commerce, retail inventories, diagnostic scans, and industrial inspections, among many others.

While AI is created to make our lives easier, an important question arises—will it replace humans in the future?

During The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, Mr. Hani Khalaf, CTO for Internet of Things and Digital Cities Solutions at Dell Technologies, gave us an overview of the different kinds of AI and how it is affecting our world.

In his presentation, he explained the important kinds of AI. First is Computer Vision, which trains computers to capture and interpret information from image and video data.

“Here in Dubai, there are cameras everywhere. Everything around us is capturing this kind of data around us. When you enter the gas station, the cameras capture your car, your license plate, the color of your car, and all other details. These things don’t sleep. They are working 24/7,” Khalaf explained.

Another type of AI is Natural Language Processing or NLP, which enables computers to comprehend, generate, and manipulate human language. This is where ChatGPT evolved.

“It understands what you are writing and tries to predict what to put in front of you to complete the sentence,” Khalaf stated.

Khalaf further explained another type of AI, Generative AI, which is a system capable of generating text, images, or other media in response to prompts. With this engine, Khalaf emphasized, an AI is capable of producing any type of media through a detailed description from the user.

“Imagine you are an architect, you design for your customer, then you can take a character and make the character walk in the actual design. This is going to happen in a few years, because you can now give the background and the data to the engine and it can generate something out of it,” he said.

“ChatGPT is as good as the prompt you give it. So the better prompt you give it, the better the results—and it’s always good to use please. I found out that if you use please, it gives you better results. Sometimes if it refuses to do a certain task, try to go around and ask it in a different way.”

Khalaf reiterated that AI will get more and more intelligent in the future. It will start doing things for you and on your behalf. It will know what you want, your patterns, and everything around your life.

He said that another area where generative AI has a huge impact is people who are working in marketing and digital content creation.

“If this can generate articles and videos and can create marketing plans, what will happen to the people working in this field?” Khalaf asked.

He said that in 2030, it is expected that a full blockbuster movie will be created by AI. He mentioned an example where five teens will be sitting somewhere, someone will create characters with AI, someone will create a script, someone will create the scenes, and an AI engine will create the movie without any real human being in the movie.

So to answer the billion-dollar question, will AI replace humans? Khalaf answered with a quote from an article published in the Harvard Business Review, “AI won’t replace humans, but humans with AI will replace humans without AI.”

“So my advice is to learn AI, embrace it, and find out how it is going to affect your industry and your job, because as they say in the movies, ‘it’s coming soon to theaters near you’”

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured notable individuals from the engineering and architecture industry and UAE government officials held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.