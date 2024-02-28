Checking out the vivo V30 Lite 5G in Black: A short review

The latest addition to the vivo collection proves that you can mix durability with style. I was amazed with how sleek the vivo V30 Lite 5G is, and to add to that, the black design made it look more sophisticated than it already was. Being true to its name, the vivo V30 Lite 5G was lightweight which makes it convenient to bring anytime and anywhere.

As a busy bee, I make sure that I have my phone with me all the time – to check messages and e-mails, answer calls, or check social media. With vivo V30 Lite 5G, I was able to run errands and do personal activities without worrying that my battery will run out. Apparently, this phone has 5000 mAh power-saving battery and an exclusive 80W FlashCharge. Plus, it also has Smart Charging Engine 2.0 and the Overnight Charging Protection that stops your phone from charging beyond 80%. This was a mistake I had with my previous phones, I had to charge it to 100% which deteriorated my battery.

It also has an “Anti-Stain Coating” which uses a leather-like texture to help the phone avoid getting stains, scratches, dirt, wear, and UV aging.

Another thing that I always look for in a phone is the camera and the vivo V30 Lite 5G did not disappoint. I was able to enjoy capturing photos and take it to the next level by using features like the Portrait Light Effect, Multi-Style Portrait, Super Night Algorithm, and Dual-View. It made my ‘Insta game’ so much better, especially with the ultra-wide-angle feature that it offers.

Lastly, I truly enjoyed playing games and listening to music with this phone. As a music lover, I was impressed by the volume capacity of this phone. I couldn’t believe that the volume audio booster of the vivo V30 lite 5G can reach 300%. It made me hear my favorite tunes loud and clear.

I also enjoy playing games and switching between apps to check social media, so it was nice to experience a phone that works fast. The performance speed of vivo V30 lite 5G was seamless. I did not lag while playing games or using different apps at the same time. I have heard that it also has 120 hertz refresh rate which amazed me. Lastly, I was able to enjoy watching movies with it as it has a 24GB RAM AMOLED display phone.

Overall, the phone is great if you want a durable phone with a sophisticated design at a budget-friendly price. It’s definitely more than just a phone, it’s a statement!