Filipina master tattooist Whang-Od receives Presidential Medal of Merit

10 hours ago

Courtesy: Presidential Photographers Association

Maria “Whang-Od” Oggay, the oldest traditional Kalinga tattoo artist in the Philippines, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit for her contributions to the Filipino culture and arts.

The centenarian “Mambabatok,” or a master tattooist of “batek,” the folk skin inscriptions of Kalinga, received the award on Wednesday, during the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Honor Awards Program (HAP), which recognizes outstanding government workers and their exemplary work that has made a significant impact on the lives of the Filipino people.

426570272 813118714193121 5478920453739098820 n 1
Courtesy: Presidential Photographers Association

Bestowing the prestigious recognition, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said that Apo Whang-Od is “truly a national treasure,” emphasizing that her work makes her an “enabler for unity and an example of an idea that binds us all.”

In a report from Philippine News Agency (PNA), Marcos said that her contributions to the preservation of Philippine traditional arts and practices cannot be overstated.

426501999 813118930859766 43295121181507895 n 1
Courtesy: Presidential Photographers Association

“We are honoring Apo Whang-Od for works that have made her and the country famous, for other achievements that make her a Filipina worthy of our respect and of our admiration. She is a pioneer in shattering gender stereotypes, venturing into tattooing when it was just a man’s exclusive preserve,” Marcos said in a statement.

“She is a keeper of oral traditions and a mentor, teaching a new generation of artists, thus ensuring that her art form lives on to tell tales of her community’s history. Her craft and stature as an internationally recognized artist raised international awareness of our country’s rich cultural heritage,” he added.

427904521 813118347526491 5586535414864987054 n 1
Courtesy: Presidential Photographers Association

Whang-Od’s tattoos have not only gained national recognition but also global fame, attracting tourists to visit her village specifically to seek her services.

