Malacañang: December 26th is a special non-working holiday

The Malacañang Palace brings good news to all workers in the Philippines! The government on Tuesday declared December 26th as a special non-working day.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation Number 425 to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

The proclamation read: “A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society.” It also stated that the longer weekend will encourage domestic tourism.

The President commanded the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.