Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang: December 26th is a special non-working holiday

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: GMA Network

The Malacañang Palace brings good news to all workers in the Philippines! The government on Tuesday declared December 26th as a special non-working day.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation Number 425 to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 13 at 8.53.40 AM
Courtesy: Presidential Communications Office

The proclamation read: “A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society.” It also stated that the longer weekend will encourage domestic tourism.

The President commanded the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Cami Template 8

Dubai ranks as the world’s 2nd top city destination in 2023

41 mins ago
DCP PHOTO 1

Design Center of the Philippines Executive Director Rhea Matute honored as one of the four France’s outstanding alumni in the Philippines

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 13T111444.558

Huawei Unveils its First Open-ear Earbuds and its Largest and Most Powerful Tablet

1 hour ago
bv809mvi1k710fypn

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes maiden sukuk listing by the Philippines worth US$1 billion

18 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button