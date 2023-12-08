Emirates flight encounters turbulence, 14 injured

14 passengers sought medical attention after Emirates Airbus A380 from Perth, Australia bound for Dubai was shaken by severe turbulence as it approached the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

According to The West Australian news outlet, the severity of the turbulence caused some passengers to hit the cabin ceiling.

Emirates crew onboard, health care professionals, and medically qualified volunteers were quick to respond to the passengers who needed aid. According to Emirates’ spokesperson, there was also additional medical support provided via satellite link.

“The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided all possible support,” they added.

Passengers onboard were quick to alert social media about what happened during their flight.

The @emirates flight from Perth to Dubai was awful. I hate flying, so I rarely get up unless I need to. The pilot announced turbulence and to sit down. Literally a second later, myself and others hit the ceiling. You can see my hair in the crack. The crew were so supportive. pic.twitter.com/pQt97ATsHI — 🌙 Abi ✨️ (@lunars_magic) December 6, 2023

One of the passengers also posted a photo of a cracked ceiling — one of the impacts of the turbulence.

Me and @lunars_magic had the worst flight back from Perth to Dubai with @emirates. Geniunelly felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in. Glad to be home. pic.twitter.com/g8zsi61cSk — MattRPD (@MattRPD) December 5, 2023

The turbulence rate in various regions around the world has increased by 55% over the past four decades according to a recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Most airlines conduct a demonstration on safety protocols before takeoff so passengers will be aware in case of emergencies mid-flight.