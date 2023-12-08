Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Emirates flight encounters turbulence, 14 injured

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal13 seconds ago

Photo courtesy of Emirates website.

14 passengers sought medical attention after Emirates Airbus A380 from Perth, Australia bound for Dubai was shaken by severe turbulence as it approached the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

According to The West Australian news outlet, the severity of the turbulence caused some passengers to hit the cabin ceiling.

Emirates crew onboard, health care professionals, and medically qualified volunteers were quick to respond to the passengers who needed aid. According to Emirates’ spokesperson, there was also additional medical support provided via satellite link.

“The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided all possible support,” they added.

Passengers onboard were quick to alert social media about what happened during their flight.

One of the passengers also posted a photo of a cracked ceiling — one of the impacts of the turbulence.

The turbulence rate in various regions around the world has increased by 55% over the past four decades according to a recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Most airlines conduct a demonstration on safety protocols before takeoff so passengers will be aware in case of emergencies mid-flight.

 

