O! Millionaire Episode 78: Illuminating Diwali with a Grand Prize of 88.5 Million Dirhams

Episode 78 is a special celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, where O! Millionaire embraced the spirit of this occasion and spread hope to thousands of participants. Diwali, a festival celebrated globally, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Families come together to offer prayers, light oil lamps (diyas), and exchange warm wishes. In the UAE, home to a vibrant Indian community of approximately 3.6 million, Diwali becomes an extraordinary celebration, uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

The grand feast during Diwali brings families together to share delicious sweets and enjoy a sumptuous meal with neighbors and friends. This cultural celebration promotes unity among the more than 200 nationalities residing in the UAE.

Celebrating Victory through the Love of Family

O! Millionaire took this festive opportunity to share the spirit of victory with its participants. The episode featured highlights from the Caravan Family Festival, where attendees were asked about their dreams if they were to win 100 million dirhams. Surprisingly, most wishes did not exceed 10 million dirhams. What if they shared the Grand Prize among themselves? They would still have enough to attain their hopes of giving to charities, starting businesses, and building their dream houses, among others.

Light Up Diwali with O! Millionaire

Diwali resonates with a universal message of light and love. O! Millionaire celebrated this festival by sharing blessings and offering the chance for loved ones to win their best life. The O! Millionaire Green Certificate, available for as low as 25 dirhams, is the perfect Diwali gift. Purchasing a Green Certificate not only spreads joy but also grants entries into the weekly Raffle Draw and Grand Draw, ensuring double the excitement for participants. If they Double the Grand Prize, participants can even win up to 200 million dirhams, all while they save the planet and contribute to the initiatives of Oasis Park.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 78

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host.

As the Festival of Lights brought its glow to O! Millionaire, the Live Draw revealed the winning numbers for Episode 78, which were 1, 2, 6, 8, 33, 34, and 35. These numbers hold the promise of granted wishes. Participants who match all seven numbers can win 88.5 million dirhams for this episode and 177 million dirhams via the Double the Grand Prize option upon purchase of entries. To avoid splitting with other winners, anyone could Secure the Grand Prize and keep the winning amount, no matter how big, all to themselves. The holder of Green Certificate ID DFN3 NPPX is the chosen Raffle Draw winner. Play now and be a part of the extraordinary journey at O! Millionaire!

Winning at O! Millionaire is very easy, requiring participants to match as few as three out of seven numbers. Checking winnings is much easier, where participants must simply visit https://omillionaire.com/wallet to access and view the balance. The prizes are conveniently and automatically reflected on this page, ensuring a seamless experience for the lucky winners.