O! Millionaire Episode 74: Changing Lives with a Bigger Grand Prize and Inspiring Hope with Rizwan Sajan

In Episode 74 of O! Millionaire, the journey towards a greener planet continues, filled with life-changing opportunities and remarkable stories. Hosted by the ever-passionate actor-environmentalist, Maradona Rebello, joined by Dubai’s 1% man and Founder of Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, this episode takes us on an exploration of success, hope, and the mission to make a positive impact on the environment. The Grand Prize had just soared to 86.5 million dirhams, which is why people who joined the draw are excited to find out about the results.

The Oasis Park feature in this episode is a special treat for all eco-enthusiasts. It showcases an exclusive interview between Michael Rutman, CEO of Baynunah Watergeneration, and Oasis Park Founder, Ralph Clemens Martin. Ralph Martin, who recently won the prestigious Burj CEO Awards for Community Outreach and Sustainable Impact, discusses their collaboration in providing clean, drinkable water in Oasis Park. This initiative serves multiple purposes, including supporting afforestation efforts and providing essential drinking water. View the full interview here.

This episode is graced by the presence of a true inspirational figure, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. Rizwan’s life journey is an example of the power of perseverance and dreams. He transformed his life from the slums of Mumbai to becoming a billionaire. Rizwan’s life took a turn when his father won a home lottery, taking their family from a worn-out home to a private residence. This experience ignited his passion for homes and the belief that everyone deserves a comfortable place to live in.

Rizwan’s journey continued as he ventured into the real estate business. In 1991, when the Emirates were still developing, he offered homes with a small down payment, allowing people to pay the balance at a mere 1% monthly. Although many doubted the success of this venture, Rizwan’s unwavering belief in small ideas growing into something significant proved them wrong. This story of determination resonates deeply with the spirit of O! Millionaire – where one Green Certificate can go a long way, both environmentally and for individual success.

Rizwan later joined Maradona Rebello on stage for a short interview and to host the remaining parts of the Live Draw, sharing his insights and stories of success.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 74

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Rizwan Sajan had the honor of drawing the lucky numbers alongside Maradona Rebello in this episode’s Live Draw. On October 12, 2023, the winning number combination was revealed: 4, 12, 15, 23, 25, 27, and 44, whereas the winning Green Certificate ID has X6FU 8TRM. Matching all seven numbers results in winning the Grand Prize of 86.5 million dirhams – and 173 million dirhams if doubled. If the Green Certificate ID is selected, the winner brings home 100,000 dirhams.

There is one Raffle Draw winner weekly and thousands of Grand Draw winners. There are no limits as to how many people can win the Grand Prize and Second Prize – but one can keep it to themselves by Securing the Grand Prize to avoid splitting. Prizes can be checked by logging onto https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire's ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly.

Episode 74 ended successfully with the special presence of inspiring visionary Rizwan Sajan drawing the seven lucky numbers with environmentalist-host Maradona Rebello. The future of Oasis Park looks bright for the provision of AWGs. The Grand Prize is getting closer to 100 million dirhams.