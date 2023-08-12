NPM COO takes center stage as drawmaster for O! Millionaire ft AED 82 million Grand Prize

In another exciting episode that showcased a fusion of fun and anticipation, the much-awaited O! Millionaire Raffle Draw was graced by the presence of none other than the Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group Vince Ang, making it a night to remember.

“Feeling ko ako magdadala ng swerte sa mga sumali. Sana yung mga tumaya, isa sa inyo ay nanalo, kung hindi man ang Grand Prize, at least the AED 5,000 o di kaya naman ang AED 500,000,” Ang said in an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times.

O! Millionaire, renowned to be the greenest draw on Earth, had once again expressed their commitment to pave the way for participants, including overseas Filipinos, to win their best life, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate.

Aside from being the drawmaster, Ang also got the chance to speak with O! Millionaire’s Founder and CEO Ralph Martin, wherein they highlighted the draw’s Green Initiative.

“The Oasis Park is our green project where we are planting 60 million trees in the deserts to reduce the carbon imprint from the atmosphere, besides for everybody to win a life-changing prize,” Martin told Ang.

“In the future, we want to put all the Green Certificate numbers on the trees, so you can search for your tree,” he added.

In its 65th episode, the winning Green Certificate ID was GVSX 4VGP. Ang and Maradona Rebello, O! Millionaire’s host, took turns drawing the numbers using the machine, where the numbers 1, 5, 13, 15, 22, 25, and 37 emerged. The Grand Prize is now at AED 82 million, which means that when a winner matches all seven numbers with Double the Prize, they can bring home a staggering AED 164 million.

“O! Millionaire is something really unique and nakakataba ng puso kapag ikaw ay naging parte nito. Sa halagang AED 25, hindi ka lang may chance manalo at mabago ang buhay, kasama ka pa sa pagbabago ng ating Earth. Ikaw ay may chance na makapag-contribute sa kanilang Oasis Park project and you’ll help the future of the next generation,” Ang noted.

In the spirit of embracing a greener and more sustainable future, joining O! Millionaire not only offers the chance to win incredible prizes but also contributes to a greater cause. By participating, you become a part of a green initiative that supports the battle against climate change. Your Green Certificate doesn’t just hold the promise of a life-changing moment, but also signifies your commitment to making a difference.

What are you waiting for? Purchase your Green Certificates now at the official O! Millionaire website. This will serve as an automatic entry into the Raffle and Grand Draws held weekly, streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Testimonies can also be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel.

Let your entry in the O! Millionaire be an act of hope and action, as you pave the way to win your best life and a greener tomorrow.