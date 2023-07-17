Australia-Born Lifestyle Brand Cotton On Opens its 12th UAE Store at Ibn Battuta Mall

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE homegrown retail conglomerate, Sharaf Retail, significantly expands its presence in the lifestyle market across Middle East and Far East with addition to the opening of the 12th store of its lifestyle flagship brand, Cotton On at Ibn Battuta Mall.

The new store is spread across an area of 3317.14 sq ft of shopping space that mirrors the group’s expansion strategy across the region.

Cotton On is an Australian-based global fashion and lifestyle brand and the newest location will be offering a wide range of on-trend clothing, accessories, and homeware for men, women, and children. Discover the latest and trendiest outfits for all your activities with Cotton On collections. Whether you need activewear for a quick run, stylish denim, a chic dress or swimwear, Cotton On has you covered.

Founded in Geelong, Australia in 1991, Cotton On has quickly become one of the world’s most recognized fashion and lifestyle brands. The brand is known for its affordability, diversity, and commitment to empowering people of all backgrounds to express their individual style and make their mark on the world.

With the addition of its 12th location in the UAE, Cotton On continues to expand its reach and bring its unique blend of fashion and lifestyle to even more customers. The new store in Dubai Mall offers shoppers an immersive experience, featuring the brand’s signature range of clothing, accessories, and homeware.

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Retail, Hospitality, Industry, and Financial Services at Sharaf Group, expressed his excitement about the opening of Cotton On’s 12th store in the UAE, particularly in the vibrant Ibn Battuta Mall. He stated, “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Cotton On’s newest location, bringing affordable, trendy fashion and lifestyle products that inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness. We strongly believe that our new store in the Ibn Battuta Mall will enrich the retail scene in Dubai, and we eagerly await the opportunity for customers to experience it firsthand.”

Sharaf Retail is rapidly expanding in the Middle East and Far East having opened 8 stores in the last 12 months across all brands under Sharaf Retail in Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman.

Sharaf Retail specializes in retail development and brand building, with expertise in design, manufacturing, store operations and ecommerce creating a seamless brand and consumer experience across multiple touchpoints.

