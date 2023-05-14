Michelle Dee of Makati crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Michelle Dee of Makati emerged as the shining star of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant, capturing the crown and the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the prestigious Miss Universe stage. The pageant, held at the Mall of Asia Arena, witnessed the coronation of Dee as the successor to Celeste Cortesi, the previous Miss Universe Philippines.

Dee, a pageant veteran, showcased her grace, intelligence, and passion throughout the competition, earning her the coveted title. She impressed the judges with her eloquence and insightful answers during the question-and-answer rounds. When asked about addressing the gap between the rich and the poor in the country, Dee emphasized the power of education:

“I think, first, we have to recognize what we have, the privileges that we have such as food, education, and homes. I think the best way to address this is through education because education holds no status quo. Every Filipino child has the right to an education, but not just any education but quality education. Because I believe if the government can provide this to every Filipino child, then we can not only elevate their quality of life, but we can empower them as well.”

Dee’s answer resonated with the audience and showcased her commitment to social progress and uplifting the lives of her fellow Filipinos.

During another segment, when asked about her perspective on the new Tourism Department’s slogan, Dee proudly proclaimed that the best natural resource the Philippines possesses is its people:

“The Philippines is home to very beautiful natural resources, from the beaches, mountains, but I believe that the best natural resource that the Philippines has is us Filipinos. We are the true heart and soul of the Philippines, with the way we are hospitable, with warm smiles. And we are the reason why the world keeps coming back for more. No matter where the universe takes me, I will always be proud to call the Philippines my home, and no matter what happens, I will always be proud to call myself Pinoy.”

Her heartfelt response celebrated the Filipino spirit and resonated with the nation’s pride.

The pageant, however, faced technical challenges, causing a significant delay in the program. Despite the setbacks, the event carried on, and the top 18 semi-finalists gracefully showcased their evening gowns. Hosted by actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards, the ceremony was elevated by the presence of Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

The captivating performance of former “American Idol” finalist Jessica Sanchez added a touch of musical excellence before the announcement of the Top 5 finalists.

Michelle Dee’s journey to the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown has been one of perseverance and determination. Having previously competed in Miss World Philippines 2019, where she reached the Top 12, and Miss Universe Philippines 2022, where she secured the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 title, Dee’s experience and passion shone brightly on the stage.

Now, as the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines, Dee is set to represent the Philippines in the forthcoming Miss Universe edition in El Salvador. With her beauty, grace, and dedication to making a meaningful impact, Dee stands ready to make the nation proud and bring the Philippines to the forefront of the global stage.