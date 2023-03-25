MWO, private groups unveil new word sculpture

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates, formerly known as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), has unveiled its new word sculpture dedicated to overseas Filipinos in the Middle East.

With the transition of the POLO to the MWO this year, pursuant to Republic Act No. 11641, the UAE Alumni Concilium of the Scintilla Juris Fraternity, Astrum Scientis Sorority, and Stella Juris Sorority, re-launched and handed over on March 25 the MWO Dubai word sculpture to the MWO Dubai under the leadership of Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista.

It is a fitting tribute to migrant Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates for their nationalism, resilience, and strong moral fiber while toiling overseas to support their families in the Philippines.

In his opening remarks, Engineer Jomar Battung, member of Scintilla Juris Fraternity and The Filipino Times’ Top Filipino Engineer in the Middle East Awardee said, “One of the principles of the Scintilla Juris Fraternity and our allied sororities is the virtue of integrity. The MWO Dubai 3D signage is our gift to all Filipino migrant workers in the UAE who embody integrity in the work of their hands. We hope that this gift will remind our kabayans to work hard, work smart, and work well!”

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Bautista noted that with the new identity from POLO to MWO the significance of the event is “the partnership of the government with the private entity.”

“We are not only the one with the passion and the obligation to help our countrymen or our Filipino workers here, but likewise the private group or the non-government organizations have an important role in helping our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Moreover, Bautista expressed gratitude to the numerous groups who have helped the MWO establishing its new identity.