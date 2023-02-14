OFWs may now renew LTO vehicle registration online

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has introduced a program that enables vehicle registration renewals to be conducted online, according to LTO chief Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade on Tuesday.

With this development, overseas Filipino workers, companies and organizations can use the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal to renew their vehicle registration in a process that takes only five to ten minutes to complete, Tugade said.

However, that online registration renewals are only valid for plain renewal transactions and that private vehicle owners must have a registered LTMS portal account and completed their last renewal transaction using LTMS.

Before proceeding with the online renewal, vehicle owners must first acquire a Certificate of Coverage (COC) or insurance of their choosing, and have their vehicle inspected at a Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) to ensure that it is roadworthy.

After validation of the insurance and MV inspection report (MVIR), the MV owner can log in to their LTMS Portal account to complete the renewal process, including online payment, once all requirements are met.

Tugade believes that this initiative will assist with the government’s goal of simplifying transactions, with vehicle owners no longer required to spend a whole day renewing their vehicle registration with the LTO.

“With the MV registration online renewal, vehicle owners can do it in a month’s time, at their own pace, and in the comfort of their homes or during their office break,” he added.