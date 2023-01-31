UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for February 2023

The UAE fuel price committee announced petrol and diesel prices for February 2023.

As per the announcement, Super 98 fuel will cost AED 3.05 per litre beginning February 1, up from AED 2.78 in January, while Special 95 gasoline will cost AED Dh2.93 per litre, up from AED2.67 in January.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر فبراير 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

February 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/K7gEOSSg4i — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) January 31, 2023

E-Plus 91 petrol l will cost AED 2.86 per litre, as compared to AED 2.59 last month. Diesel will cost AED3.38 per litre, up from AED3.29 in January.

After lowering prices by up to 52 fils per litre in January, the committee raised rates by up to 27 fils per litre.

A full tank of fuel will cost between AED13.77 and AED22.32 more from tomorrow than it did in January.