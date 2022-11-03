LOOK: Expo City Dubai marks UAE Flag Day

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of the Expo City Dubai Authority, flew the UAE flag at Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza to commemorate UAE Flag Day.

As the UAE National Anthem reverberated throughout the plaza, the flag was hoisted, and the Expo City Dubai staff joined in to commemorate the event. Later tomorrow evening, the UAE colors will illuminate the 360-degree projection surface of the Al Wasl dome.

Flag Day is observed every year on November 3 to honor the late Sheikh Khalifa’s election as President of the UAE in 2004.