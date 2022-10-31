Students from Bicol takes anti-cheating hats to the next level

A post by a Professor from Bicol University has gone viral after her students take their anti-cheating hats to the next level.

In the set of photos shared by Prof. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, her students can be seen wearing creative ahand-made hats during their midterm examination.

“Two days before the exam, I was browsing my facebook then I saw some photos of Anti-Cheating Hats. Therefore, I requested our students through group chat to create a very simple Anti-cheating hats. Then, they accepted the challenge without any complaints. It was happened last October 17 to 18, 2022, said Mandane-Ortiz in an interview with The Filipino Times.

While the instructions came from her, she was surprised during the examination day when her students brought out their unique and witty versions of their anti-cheating hats.

“Actually, I did not expect that my students would take it seriously because I know they were busy studying. But I was surprised when they made a very creative and funny hats,” said Mandane-Ortiz.

Some wore helmets, a trash bin, cardboard boxes made into their favorite anime characters and other funnily printed an underwear as a distraction to possible cheaters.

Mandane-Ortiz encouraged educators like her to emphasize the relevance of integrity.

“Do not hesitate to remind the students the importance of “Integrity” and studying well. Through reminding them “NOT TO CHEAT”. We are reminding them to have good values and cheating is not good. Anti-cheating hats is a very creative way to remind them about Integrity and importance of studying hard. Let us not limit the students and let the students to be more creative and have fun. Exam must not be stressful but let us find ways to make them fun,” said Mandane-Ortiz.

She also has an important advice to students on cheating.

“CHEATING IS NOT GOOD. You are not cheating your teacher, you are cheating yourself. Just believe in yourself, study well, do your best and God will do the rest. Whatever the result is, as long as you do your best, you are the best,” said Mandane-Ortiz.

The fun moment she shared on social media quickly trended and has also gained international attention. As of writing, her anti-cheating hats post has been featured by news outlets from Taiwan, USA, Spain, Japan and Poland.

Check out more of their unique anti-cheating hats below:

Here’s a photo of Prof. Mandane-Ortiz with her trending students.