South Korea declares mourning period after Halloween event kills 151 

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a national period of mourning on Sunday after a Halloween event killed 151 people in Itaewon, Seoul.

The night life event saw teenagers in their mid-20s suffering from ‘cardiac arrest’ following a stampeded in the event area.

Suk-yeol expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those who were injured.

“This is truly tragic. A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night,” Suk-yeol said.

Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said 151 deaths had been confirmed. 19 foreigners were among the casualties.

Local officials warn that the death toll could rise since 19 out of 82 injured were in critical condition.

“A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties,” Choi said. Many of those killed were near a nightclub.