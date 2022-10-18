Top executives from Philippines’ property giants to fly to Dubai this November 5-6 for PH property show

Overseas Filipino Workers will soon get the guidance they need for their financial investments directly from the experts themselves, at the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2022 this November 5 and 6 – happening at the Crowne Plaza at Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai!

The two-day exhibition is free to attend for everyone, and will host free seminars and talks from the Philippines’ most trusted real estate developers and financial experts including Chad Sotelo, Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, RLC Residences at Robinsons Land Corporation; Manny Arbues, Regional Head for North America and the Middle East, Ayala Land; Michael Russel Reyes, Division Head and Vice President for International Sales at Greenfield Development Corporation and; Maria Margarita “Guita” Saenz-Resurreccion, Group Head of Sales, Federal Land Inc.

Other speakers flying from the Philippines to Dubai during the PPIE 2022 are Liezel Magpoc, CEO at Sta. Lucia Ventures Inc.; Karlo Jamer, Senior Property Specialist at Double Dragon and; Dyanarra Ferreras, Sales Executive at Hausland.

Apart from the seasoned property experts who will be giving free advice to all attendees, OFWs who attend these seminars also stand a chance to win tons of exciting prizes including a round trip ticket to the Philippines, a kabuhayan showcase, gold and luxury watches, kitchen appliances, luxury perfumes, and many more – just by attending the event!

Enrich your investing experience by learning from the Philippines’ top financial and real estate experts – and get a chance to win these exciting prizes at PPIE 2022!

Register for free today to attend the upcoming PPIE 2022 at https://ppie.ae/