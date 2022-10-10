IT’S OFFICIAL: Philippines makes SIM Card Registration mandatory

President Bongbong Marcos has signed the SIM Card Registration Act into law on Monday, October 10.

In a ceremonial signing event, Marcos said that the new law aims to curb the spread of spam text messages and scams, and provide law enforcers enough tools to fight crimes committed using mobile phones.

Marcos added that the information which will be provided under the new SIM Card Law will be confidential. He also lauded the lawmakers who pushed for the bill saying that the new law is timely and necessary.

Under the new law, mobile phone subscribers with prepaid SIM cards will be given six months or a period of 180 days to register and verify their phone numbers with their telecommunications provider.

During the registration, users will be asked to fill out a form that will contain their information and present a copy of a valid government ID with a photo.

For postpaid subscribers, their data will be included in the sim register because they have already submitted documents during their subscription.