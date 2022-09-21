Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Peso-Dirham Exchange rate now at AED 1 = P15.78

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Overseas Filipinos who are planning to send money back home to their nearest remittance center can have their dirhams exchanged at a rate of AED 1 = Php 15.78.

The Philippine Peso enters its weakest value for the past 19 years since 2003, which in turn, makes it ideal for OFWs to send money back home to take advantage of these rates, considering that their families will be receiving bigger sums.

Data from Google’s exchange rate graph shows that this is 0.53 Philippine cents higher compared to a month earlier as August 21’s rate was at Php 15.25.

OFWs can take advantage of the situation by heading to their nearest or preferred remittance exchange center to send their money back home – particularly for those who pay for their investments and/or other bills in the peso denomination.

1568 sept 20 uae php

Prior to this, the highest exchange rate was last September 20, 2022, when the rate peaked at AED 1 = Php 15.68.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates ranked sixth among top sending countries to the Philippines as of January 2022.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that the sum of transfers sent in cash or in-kind via informal channels reached $2.966 billion (Php 154,831,132,000) in January 2022. Of this number, $94,912,000 or Php 4.9B came from the UAE.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Martial Law 17c13b03e17 original ratio

Martial Law survivor urge President Marcos to acknowledge father’s sins

4 mins ago
TFT pesos

Philippine peso trades at P58 per USD for the first time

52 mins ago
TFT HAIL

UAE residents experience heavy rains with hail

3 hours ago
anti theft security tag clothes

Woman faces deportation for stealing swimsuit in Dubai

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button