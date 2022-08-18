Burger King in PH announces white onion shortage

Burger King Philippines has announced that they are currently experiencing a shortage of their white onions, that they use as part of their signature recipe for their “Whopper” as well as their other flame-grilled burgers.

The burger chain became known for its “Whopper” which consists of a flame-grilled beef patty, along with white onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise all packed within two sesame seed buns.

“We may be out of onions, but not out of options for you to keep enjoying our flame-grilled burgers. Have it your way, and sub it with crispy onions, extra lettuce, or extra tomato,” read the burger chain’s message to the public on its official Facebook page.

For the same reason, the burger chain temporarily stopped selling its popular onion rings earlier in 2022.

The Department of Agriculture previously acknowledged a lack of supply of white onions, but added that it is considering importing to meet market demand.

“Initially kasi, kailangan natin ng availability tsaka siyempre dapat mababa ang presyo, kaya ang tinitingnan natin ang pag-angkat,” said Agriculture Undersectary Kristine Evangelista.