Latest NewsNewsTFT News

World’s deepest shipwreck US WWII ship found off Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photos from Caladan Oceanic.

Explorers have found the deepest shipwreck ever identified, a US navy destroyer sunk during World War II, nearly 7,000 meters (23,000 feet) below sea level off the Philippines.

The USS Samuel B Roberts went down during the Battle Off Samar in the Philippine Sea in October 1944. US forces had fought to liberate the Philippines – then a US colony – from Japanese occupation.

Texan financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo, who owns a deep-diving submersible, discovered the “Sammy B” battered but largely intact as the during a series of dives over eight days this month.

“Resting at 6,895 meters, it is now the deepest shipwreck ever located and surveyed,” tweeted Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo.

“This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end,” he added.

The vessel is famed for a heroic final stand against the Japanese and according to US Navy records, Sammy B’s crew “floated for nearly three days awaiting rescue, with many survivors perishing from wounds and shark attacks”.

Outnumbered and outgunned, it managed to contain and frustrate several enemy ships before eventually going down and out of the 224 crew, 89 died.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Iman Al Safaqsi khalidiya

Abu Dhabi ‘fire hero’ hailed for rescuing people

1 hour ago
John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend

WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 4

Marcos admin eyes five-year term for barangay officials, says top official

1 hour ago
abortion 3533963 640 1

US Supreme Court abolishes constitutional right to abortion

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button