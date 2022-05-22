Dubai Police Rescues two people stranded between rocks

The Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Patrols have rescued two people stranded between rocks in the middle of the sea near Jabal Ali on Sunday, May 22.

The duo has reportedly made a distress call after their rubber boat was swept off rocks by the high waves.

“The bad weather, high waves, strong currents posed serious threats to our first responders who defied the odds to rescue the distressed,” said Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station.

The rescue patrol led by Col. Al Suwaidi responded to the distress call immediately saving the two people from imminent danger.

Col. Al Suwaidi further explained that their “the Dubai Police maritime rescue patrols headed to the stranded inflatable boat and, after several attempts, successfully transported the two individuals to the shore safely.”

He said that the success of their rescue was brought by their “careful and attentive preparedness for all types of possible scenarios.”

The Dubai Police encourages all owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the smart app of Dubai Police. The App helps tracks sea journeys, alert users of any delays during trips and prompts any hazards.

The ‘Sail Safely’ app also allows users to send distress messages directly to the Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.

Advisories on rough sea or other climatic statistics are also released regularly by the National Center of Meteorology. On weekend, the agency released a Rough Sea advisory which is due to the “continuity of fresh Northwesterly winds.”

Continuity of fresh Northwesterly winds, reaching 45 Km/h and rough sea with wave height reaching 8 ft in the Arabian Gulf, from 19:00 today 21/05/2022 until 19:00 Sunday 22/05/2022.#Alert #Wind_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/B3jWr1upXm — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 21, 2022