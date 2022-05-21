UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine, possible jail time for spreading rumors and committing e-crimes

In a social media post on Thursday, May 19, the UAE Public Prosecution announced stricter penalties imposed for electronic blackmailing and threatening.

In the online statement, the Public Prosecution said that “whoever blackmails or threatens another person to urge him/her to do, or refrain from doing, an act using a data network or a means of information technology shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not exceeding two years and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000, and not more than Dh500,000.”

The penalties are detailed in Article 42 of the Federal Decree law No 34 of 2021 for Combatting Electronic Crimes and Rumors took effect on January 2, 2022.

The new law provides a greater protection to residents in the UAE against online crimes. Some of the main amendments in the law includes criminalizing the following acts:

Misleading consumer adverts

Taking photos without the third-party’s consent

Spreading rumors

How much is the fine for spreading rumors in the UAE?

Earlier this month, the Public Prosecution released a video announcing a minimum fine of Dh300,000 and a maximum penalty of Dh10 million for sharing or storing illegal online content.

The Public Prosecution said the penalties are aimed at combating rumors and e-crimes in accordance with the Article 53 of the Federal Decree Law 34 of 2021.

According to the law, “anyone who uses an online website or account to store, share or publish illegal content and refuses to ban access to such materials within the duration specified in official orders will be penalized.”

Moreover, refusal to “fully or partly remove such content as stipulated in the decree will also be liable for punishment.”

How to report cyber crimes

If you think you are a victim of cyber crime, you can report online through the following channels: