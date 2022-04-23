Restaurant shut down in Abu Dhabi over food safety violations

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) shut down the “Al Ibrahimi Restaurant” on Sheikh Zayed II Street (Electra) in Abu Dhabi for violation of food safety norms.

The Al Ibrahimi’s branch on Electra Street was closed on Monday, said a statement by ADAFSA.

The decision came after health inspectors found it maintaining low cleanliness levels in food preparation and melting frozen foods at an inappropriate temperature leaving them rotten.

The presence of insects was also detected in most food preparations and reservation areas.

The restaurant was earlier issued a warning for unhygienic food.

“The decision to close the restaurant came after its repeated failure to meet health and food safety standards,” the statement said. “Two notices were already issued against the restaurant in addition to an administrative warning of closure because of low cleanliness levels in food preparation and storage areas,” it added.

The ADAFSA urged members of the public to report any food violations by calling the Government of Abu Dhabi’s toll-free number 800555.