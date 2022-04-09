Phivolcs: Taal Volcano now under Alert Level 2

The alert level at Taal Volcano has been reduced from alert level 3 to 2 following a considerable decline in volcanic degassing during the last two weeks, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday.

“Activity in the past two weeks has been characterized by a significant drop in volcanic degassing from the main crater and in the incidence of volcanic earthquakes,” explained Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum Jr.

“Phivolcs is lowering the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 to reflect the overall decreasing trend in the level of monitoring parameters,” he added.

Even under Alert Level 2, people are still prohibited from returning to Taal Island, however, fishing around the island is permitted.

Solidum also advocated for the expansion of road networks and transportation systems in the Taal Lake area to aid in more efficient evacuations in the event of an eruption.