Several schools opt for remote learning as institutions reopen in Dubai

Several schools have opted for remote learning as educational institutes have reopened in Dubai on Monday.

Schools shifting to the online mode temporarily include Victory Heights Primary School, Kent College Dubai and Dubai English Speaking School and College (DESSC) while a “small number” of students studying in Gems schools in Dubai will also be offered distance learning as COVID-19 cases reached 2,600 on January 2.

Elmarie Venter, chief operations officer, Gems Education, said the decision was taken after rising numbers of positive Covid-19 test results.

The temporary shift to distance learning is being done with support of Dubai’s education regulator, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).