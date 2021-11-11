Over 30 million Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 27.61 percent of the Philippine population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, authorities said.

The figures have been reached since the nationwide vaccination drive began in March.

As of November 9, a total of 30.11 million Filipinos have received either a second dose of vaccine or completed the single-dose regimen of US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The lower-end target of 50 million has been set for the end of the year and 35.66 million people or 32.71 percent of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

A daily average of 765,422 shots were administered by authorities last week which is around half of the new 1.5 million target that they set.

Around 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines came from the COVAX facility while 6.6 million doses were donated by the governments of China, Japan, the UK, the UAE, and Brunei.

In his taped address, President Rodrigo Duterte said his government is planning to conduct a three-day national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1. This coincides with November 30 commemoration of “Bonifacio Day”.