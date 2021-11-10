Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai witnesses increase of 10,000 students enrolled in private schools

Student enrollment in Dubai private schools has increased by 10,000 in the last one year.

There has been 3.5 per cent increase in enrolment since the start of the last academic year, according to new infographics released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Dubai now has 215 private schools, 21 of which were opened in the last three years.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said that growth in student enrolment showed the confidence that parents have in the ability of Dubai schools to provide high-quality education with full adherence to the country’s COVID-19 measures and health guidelines in general. (AW)

