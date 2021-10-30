PH receives 973,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from US

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Photo from Facebook: National Task Force Against COVID-19

The Philippines has received a shipment of over 973,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the United States.

The shipment was received at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday evening and was purchased by the Philippine government from the US.

A part of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses will be used for minors to help them fight against the COVID disease.

The Philippines recently began vaccinating minors aged 12 to 17. As of now the US-manufactured jab and the Moderna vaccine are the only brands with emergency use authority for minors.

According to authorities, 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the Philippines as well.

