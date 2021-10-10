Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces public sector holiday this October 21 for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Thursday, 21st October, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today added that work will resume on Sunday, October 24.

The Authority congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.

