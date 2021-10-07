BREAKING: Kiko Pangilinan to run for vice president with Robredo 

Liberal Party President Kiko Pangilinan is named as Vice President Leni Robredo’s running mate as vice president for the 2022 polls.

Pangilinan has yet to officially confirm his VP bid.

Sources told reporters that Bam Aquino, who was previously considered for the post, said that he will not run as senator but will become Robredo’s campaign manager.

Kris Aquino was also rumored to be Robredo’s running mate prior to the announcement of Pangilinan.

“Lalaban ako, Lalaban tayo. Ihahain ko ang sariki ko para sa pagkapangulo sa 2022,” Robredo said during her presidential bid annoucement Thursday.

Robredo was undecided until the last week of the filing of certificates of candidacy or COCs.

She has repeatedly stressed the need for unity among opposition members if they want to beat the administration’s pick.

So far, the series of unity talks among presidential aspirants led to nothing as each of them announced and filed their own COCs.