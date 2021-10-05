Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos now ‘more confident’ about attending to ‘basic necessities’ amidst COVID pandemic

Staff Report

A study has found that more Filipino workers are now confident to attend to their basic necessities after a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 PhilCare Wellness Index survey has shown that people are now more comfortable going to the hospital as opposed to last year, with a mean score of 3.05 (or “neither”) from a score of 3.93 (disagree) made during the same Wellness Index Survey last year.

The workers are now more at ease in going to the supermarket to buy basic necessities, from 2.85 (or neither) last year, to 2.46 (Agree).

However as per the study hand washing has declined with a score of 1.43 from 1.15 last year and fewer Filipinos are also now disinfecting their purchased items before bringing them to the house or from 1.49 to 1.67.

As many as 1,500 respondents were asked to rate from a five-point scale and the scores were later tabulated and equated from “strongly agree”, with 1-1.80; 1.81-2.60 as “agree”; 2.61-3.40 as “neither”; 3.41 to 4.20 as “disagree”; and 4.21-5,00 as “strongly disagree.”

Lead researcher Dr. Fernando Paragas said the study enabled them to get a “better picture” of how Filipinos have adjusted more than a year after the pandemic.

The study was conducted from September 4 to 20 and done through random telephone dialing. (AW)

