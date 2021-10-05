Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Beach goers in Sharjah advised not to fear ‘harmless’ marine snakes

The Emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) has asked the beachgoers in Sharjah not to fear the harmless marine snakes.

The EPAA told people not to panic if they spot marine snakes and exercise caution and remain calm in case they find one.

“Please keep in mind that marine snakes are peaceful and shy creatures that do not cause harm unless approached and threatened,” EPAA said in an Instagram post.

It said that spotting snakes at beaches is a “natural and seasonal phenomenon” during this period of the year due to weather changes and if people spot a snake they should call the EPAA on +97165047777 or WhatsApp: +971562163939.

It said that on being alerted they will l dispatch a team of trained specialists, “who will collect the snake(s) and take them to rehabilitation” if they are injured or for further examination if they are found dead. (AW)

