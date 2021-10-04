Ryan Ong Alonzo breaks Guinness record in double under skips

Filipino sportsman Ryan Ong Alonzo has broken the Guinness world record for the double under skips.

He achieved the feat at the Jump to Greater Heights event at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati. A 34-year-old sportsman who is fondly called as “Skipman” improved the previous high of 20,000 double skips when he made 21,327 double after six hours.

He achieved the record despite battling cramps. The son of the Kumori Japanese Café owner went on to establish a new world mark of 40,980 skips after six more hours.

Alonzo was trained and mentored by Gadric Chusenfu and was overjoyed by his incredible feat. His family cheered him on by family members.

Alonzo said he was overwhelmed. His mother, Julie Alonzo thanked the people behind her son’s feat.

Chusenfu said Alonzo trained like a marathoner as he went through “strength, speed and endurance workouts just to make sure that he is physically ready for the challenge.” (AW)