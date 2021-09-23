Trillanes urges Robredo to make immediate decision on 2022 plans 

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes is urging Vice President Leni Robredo to decide on her 2022 election plans soon.

Trillanes issued the statements as more candidates announced their presidential and vice-presidential bids.

“Muli, nananawagan kaming mga Magdalo kay VP Leni na magbigay na ng agarang desisyon ukol sa darating na 2022 elections,” Trillanes said.

“Kailangan nang sagutin ang pangamba ng karamihan kung pamumunuan niya ba ang tunay na oposisyon sa pamamagitan ng pagtakbo bilang presidente o ipapaubaya na lang sa iba na ipagpatuloy ang laban tungo sa tunay na pagbabago,” he added.

Trillanes said that they are not rushing Robredo to make that important decision, but the VP should act faster as people await for her decision.

“Hindi tayo nagmamadali pero hindi rin dapat tayo nagpapahuli sa usapin ng taumbayan,” Trillanes said.

Robredo has yet to announce her political plans.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao and Senator Ping Lacson all declared that they are running for the presidency.