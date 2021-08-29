Doctors lament maltreatment as more hospitals forced to close due to PhilHealth debts

The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) said Sunday that the health workers are feeling maltreated due to the unpaid insurance claims of the hospitals by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) which has led several medical facilities to shut down.

This came after PhilHealth said in last week’s congressional hearing that it still needs to pay Php21.1 billion in unpaid claims to hospitals.

PCP president Dr. Maricar Limpin said the medical workers feel they are being mistreated due to the unpaid claims of PhilHealth to hospitals some of which have not yet received the claims since March last year.

“Sana tratuhin kami ng tama ng PhilHealth kasi medyo masama na po ang loob ng aming kasamahan kasi ang feeling po namin ay masyado na po kaming minamaltrato,” said Limpin.

PCP president appealed to PhilHealth to identify the hospitals that the state insurer had already paid, but said that health workers will continue to treat COVID-19 patients at the risk of their lives during the pandemic.

“Ang nasa isip namin na gawin ang aming trabaho. Siguraduhin na ma-save natin ang malaking porsyento ng kababayan, kung hindi lahat at least malaking porsyento,” she said.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc (PHAPi) has said more hospitals temporarily stopped operations due to unpaid claims.

Dr. Shirley Domingo, PhilHealth spokesperson, however clarified that the PhP21.1 billion cited in last week’s congressional hearing are not all debts.

“As of August 24, 2021, nasa ?21-B ang claims ng mga ospital na babayaran ng PhilHealth. Hindi lahat ‘yan ay utang. ‘Yan ang in-process sa amin as of August 24,” she said.

PhilHealth receives an average of 50,000 claims a day and processes payments daily with total payments being an average PhP2 billion a week, Domingo said. (AW)