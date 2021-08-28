DICT clarifies that VaxCertPH will not replace BOQ’s yellow cards

The Department of Communications and Technology or DICT has clarified that the planned VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate will not replace the existing yellow cards being issued by the Bureau of Quarantine.

The DICT gave the House of Representatives the first look at the vaccine certificate to be issued hopefully by next month.

DICT undersecretary Manny Caintic said that the yellow card will be needed by people like seafarers as proof of vaccination against other diseases besides COVID-19 before travel.

Nueva Ecija 1st District Rep. Estrelita Suansing questioned the need for another vaccine certificate if the yellow cards are being approved by the World Health Organization.

“Ang kumplikado po kasi sa COVID-19 mas kailangan ‘yan ng datos na 1st dose, 2nd dose, anong brand, kailan tinurok, may mga dagdag na mga variances… kung kaya ang WHO gumawa sila ng bagong standard. Kailangan siya maging digital, kailangan simple lang, mava-validate mo digitally kung valid ba ito,” Caintic said.

The DICT hopes to have a public launch on September 1.

“Ang target is September, we can dry run in National Capital Region, specifically for OFWs po muna, it will be properly communicated by our IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) Starcom po,” Caintic said. (TDT)