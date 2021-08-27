Offices in Abu Dhabi to be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from Sept 5

The authorities will allow the offices in Abu Dhabi to work at 100% capacity starting September 5.

The announcement was made today that all vaccinated employees and those exempted from vaccination will have to indicate green status on the Alhosn app. Those who have not received the vaccines will need to test for COVID-19 every seven days.

The people who would have failed to adhere to the testing requirements won’t be allowed to work and for the absence, they will have to face pay cuts in deductions from their annual leave or monthly salary.

The authorities have further said that the vaccinated visitors and customers must show the green status on the Alhosn app, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test of 48 hours.

The remote working is being allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorization and a statement from the educational institution while employers can grant additional authorization based on government regulations.

The green pass system of Abu Dhabi restricts entry to public places to COVID vaccinated residents and tourists only and gets activated for vaccinated individuals after a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test. The status remains active for 30 days.

Furthermore, the unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.