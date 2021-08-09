Latest News

DOH: PH under ‘high risk’ classification amid Delta threat

The Philippines is now under “high risk” classification as the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday. 

DOH Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 47 percent over the past two weeks. 

She added that the country’s average daily attack rate (ADAR) per 100,000 population is at 7.20. 

“Nationally, our case classification is now at high risk,” Vergeire said in a press briefing. 

Vergeire said areas in the country under high-risk classification including the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

As of August 8, there are 77,516 active COVID-19 cases in the country, most of whom either have mild or no symptoms at 96.1 percent.

DOH said 1,552,278 individuals have recovered from the disease while death toll stands at 29,122. 

