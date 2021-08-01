Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial assured of bronze in Olympics following knock out win

The Philippines will be taking home at least three medals from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 following Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial’s latest win.

Marcial knocked out Arman Darchinyan from Armenia during the quarterfinal round of the men’s middleweight division at the Kokugikan Arena in Japan.

During the bout, Marcial initially struggled against Darchinyan but landed several hits to the body of his opponent.

He landed a right hook that knocked out Darchinyan, which assured him of the bronze medal.

Marcial joins Nesthy Petecio who’s assured of silver and is in the running for a gold for her next bout, and Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist.

