Filipina OFW calls sacking by Taiwan firm over sleepwear ‘unjust’

In an alleged case of “voyeurism”, an overseas Filipina worker (OFW) lost her company job in Taiwan when a photo of her sleeping scantily-clad was posted on social media by her colleague recently.

Lamenting the unjust termination of her contract, the Filipina said that she was “unjustly” sacked when the person to blame was the one who had taken her sleeping photo.

OFW advocate Emmanuel Geslani said that the victim had reported the photo to her supervisor in the company based at Taiwan’s Yukang District in Tainan County. However, she was instead informed the next day that her contract had been terminated.

“She was given barely 30 minutes to pack her bags and was then taken to the safe house, while her departure documents were being prepared by her broker,” Geslani said, adding that she was forced to leave her job because the company sided with the erring coordinator.

The victim is seeking help from either the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) or the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Geslani noted.

Noting that they had not received any such complaints, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) told the media that they would have helped if the OFW messaged them or the OWWA office in Taiwan.

However, MECO has advised the OFW, who has returned to the Philippines, to file a case against the local recruitment agency affiliated with the broker or the company. (AW)