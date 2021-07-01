WATCH: Ilang stranded OFW sa UAE, inaatake na ng depression dulot ng travel ban

Dahil sa travel ban, may mga OFW dito sa UAE na nakararanas na ng depression at panic disorder. Ilan sa kanila ang anim na beses ng na-cancel ang flight simula Marso nitong taon. Panoorin #TheFilipinoTimes
Mark Nituma
Mark is the editorial director of TFT and is currently based in its Manila headquarters. Upon graduating from UP Diliman in 2010, he joined the internationally-awarded TV magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as a researcher. Nearly a year later, he became one of its segment producers. In a span of five years with GMA7, he was able to travel not only the Philippines’ most beautiful spots but also the country’s least visited places—from some of the war-torn areas of Mindanao to impoverished parts of Luzon and Visayas—capturing a closer look at life in these communities. Mark also worked with various TV programs and specials such as Philippine Treasure and Reel Time. After his five-year stint in the media network, he flew to Dubai in 2016 to start his career as a journalist/reporter for The Filipino Times. Got story pitches? Send Mark an email at [email protected] or drop him a line on facebook.com/mark.nituma.
