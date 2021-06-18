Latest News

SAUDI: Visitors including Filipinos must complete COVID-19 registration before entry

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

SPA

All foreigners, including Filipinos, traveling to Saudi Arabia are required to complete registration for their coronavirus (COVID-19) immunization data before departure.

This protocol will help facilitate the entry procedures and reduce waiting periods at ports of entry, said Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority in a circular.

The registration, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), is applicable to all citizens from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of new visas, residents, and their companions, both inoculated and non-vaccinated.

The move is “in line with efforts made by the Kingdom to limit the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of citizens and residents,” GACA said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Oman approves direct hiring in private sector

10 hours ago

Expats in Oman may not get systems dev’t, web designing jobs as per new circular

10 hours ago

Number of PCR tests doubles as Abu Dhabi introduces ‘green pass’ scheme

10 hours ago

UAE donates 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Yemen

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button