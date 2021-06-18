SAUDI: Visitors including Filipinos must complete COVID-19 registration before entry

All foreigners, including Filipinos, traveling to Saudi Arabia are required to complete registration for their coronavirus (COVID-19) immunization data before departure.

This protocol will help facilitate the entry procedures and reduce waiting periods at ports of entry, said Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority in a circular.

The registration, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), is applicable to all citizens from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of new visas, residents, and their companions, both inoculated and non-vaccinated.

The move is “in line with efforts made by the Kingdom to limit the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of citizens and residents,” GACA said.