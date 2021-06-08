Above 80% vaccination rate needed against COVID-19: WHO

The risk of COVID-19 variants being spawned from “imported” coronavirus cases needs to be dealt with by vaccinating about 80% of the population, World Health Organization’s emergencies head, Dr. Michael Ryan, told media recently.

Though data was unclear about this variant-protective vaccination percentage, above 80% population jab figures seemed to be safe, he said, adding that many rich countries are even vaccinating teenagers and children — who face a lower risk than the elderly.

However, while Britain is witnessing vastly reduced COVID-19 figures due to its aggressive vaccination campaign, the virus’ delta variant that first emerged in India has spread to over 60 countries, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19.

Describing the delta variant as more transmissible than the alpha variant which first emerged in Britain Kerkhove said while blaming it on increased transmissibility, social mixing, relaxing of public health and social measures, and uneven and inequitable vaccine distribution globally.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries were urged by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to help the U.N.-backed vaccination program against COVID-19 in the developing world. Tedros said the G7’s participation would ensure at least 10% population being vaccinated in every country by September end — and 30% by year-end.

These seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States — have the power to meet these targets, for which additional 250 million doses were needed by September, Tedros said.

Warning of a “two-track pandemic”, he urged manufacturers to give the “first right of refusal” on new vaccine volumes to the U.N.-backed COVAX program or to commit half of their volumes to COVAX this year. (AW)