PH to launch ‘mix and match’ trial for COVID-19 jabs

The Philippines is studying whether mixing Covid-19 vaccine brands is effective against the viral disease, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday.

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the 18-month study will begin next month once it receives nod from health regulators.

“Ka-aapprove pa lang po nito at kukuha pa kami ng approval sa FDA (Food Drug Administration, at saka sa Health Research Ethics Board but we expect na makasimula siya ng start of June,” dela Peña told ABS-CBN News.

The study will be undertaken by the Philippine Society for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology led by Dr. Michelle De Vera which aims to solve the problem of vaccine supply.

“Ito po ay magkaibang bakuna sa 2 doses. Meron po tayong 7 bakuna na approved with an EUA (emergency use authorization) pero di po natin masiguro kung dadating sa tamang petsa yung kailangang second dose kaya mangangailangan tayo na magkaroon ng kombinasyon ng bakuna” dela Peña explained.

“Hindi po natin alam kung dadating sa tamang petsa yung mga kailangan sa pang-second dose, kaya mangangailangan tayo na magkaroon ng combination ng mga bakuna,” he furthured.

The bulk of vaccines procured by the national government is yet to arrive.

According to dela Peña, the study will focus on mixing Sinovac with other vaccine brands as the country has a steady supply of the latter.

The study will cover 1,200 participants from Manila, Rizal, Pasig, Makati, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Cebu, and Davao. (RA)