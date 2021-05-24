One dead, three Filipino seafarers still recovering in hospital from Indian COVID-19 variant

A Filipino seafarer has died after being affected by the Indian variant of COVID-19, while three others are recovering in hospital.

They were all crew members of ‘MV Athens Bridge’, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, said recently while noting that the deceased was a male resident of Parañaque City.

The four covid-10 crew members had been admitted to a hospital, another five were sent to an isolation facility said Vergeire.

The health spokesperson furthered that the remaining crew members have been already tagged as recovered and would be released to their local government units for continuous monitoring. (AW)