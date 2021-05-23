PH administers over 4 million COVID-19 shots – Galvez

The Philippines has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced on Sunday.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 citing a Bloomberg report, the Philippines is second in Southeast Asia in the average daily rate of COVid-19 vaccination with 4,097,425 doses administered nationwide.

The NTF said the Philippines ranks 13th among 47 Asian nations in the total number of doses administered and 37th out of 196 countries worldwide.

The task force said a total of 949,939 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 3,147,486 Filipinos received their first shot.

The country has an average of 162,513 daily vaccination rate.

Galvez described hitting the 4 million mark as a milestone in the country’s National Vaccination Program.

“I am confident that as we start inoculating our economic frontliners and indigenous population by June, we will be able to double this figure and vaccinate more than 4 million people as long there is a steady supply of vaccines,” he said.

“This will be the key in saving more lives, putting an end to this pandemic, and revitalizing our economy,” he added.

Galvez said the country needs to vaccinate at least 500,000 people daily in NCR Plus and eight other high-risk areas to achieve herd immunity within the year. (RA)