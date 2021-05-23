KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for forging legal documents in UAE

Forging certificates of origin means heavy financial penalty and jail term for perpetrators, the Sharjah Government warned in a video released by Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority.

A certificate of origin is a document declaring in which country a commodity or good was manufactured and contains information regarding the product, its destination and the country of export.

People forging data in the certificate of origin would face a fine not less than Dh100,000 and not exceeding Dh500,000, besides also imprisonment, the video stated while emphasizing that this applies under Federal Law No. 11 of 2019 on those forging data of product exported or imported into the emirate and providing wrong information with the intention of fraud about the certificate of origin.

Such violators will be also facing administrative penalties, including suspension of temporary granting of the certificates of origin for a period of up to one year.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority is highlighting awareness among customers and community members about the laws regulating customs work in the country and the consequences of committing any customs violations. Individuals and businesses in the country have been advised to strictly follow rules when importing or exporting goods.